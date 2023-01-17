See All Podiatrists in Johnstown, PA
Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (20)
Map Pin Small Johnstown, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM

Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnstown, PA. 

Dr. Lovely Jr works at Lovely Foot Associates PC in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Somerset, PA and Windber, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lovely Jr's Office Locations

    Lovely Foot Associates PC
    1454 Scalp Ave Ste 1, Johnstown, PA 15904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 266-6164
    Upmc Somerset
    225 S Center Ave, Somerset, PA 15501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 443-5117
    Chan Soon-shiong Medical Center At Windber
    600 Somerset Ave, Windber, PA 15963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 467-6611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 17, 2023
    New to area and did not know any doctors to go to for my foot. My PC suggested Dr. Lovely and I have been very happy with him and his office. Everyone has been very helpful and easy to deal with.
    Cheryl — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619931243
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovely Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovely Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lovely Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovely Jr has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovely Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovely Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovely Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovely Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovely Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

