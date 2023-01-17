Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovely Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM
Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnstown, PA.
Dr. Lovely Jr's Office Locations
Lovely Foot Associates PC1454 Scalp Ave Ste 1, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 266-6164
Upmc Somerset225 S Center Ave, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 443-5117
Chan Soon-shiong Medical Center At Windber600 Somerset Ave, Windber, PA 15963 Directions (814) 467-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
New to area and did not know any doctors to go to for my foot. My PC suggested Dr. Lovely and I have been very happy with him and his office. Everyone has been very helpful and easy to deal with.
About Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Lovely Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovely Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovely Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovely Jr has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovely Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovely Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovely Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovely Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovely Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.