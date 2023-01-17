Overview of Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM

Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnstown, PA.



Dr. Lovely Jr works at Lovely Foot Associates PC in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Somerset, PA and Windber, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.