Dr. Wellington Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview of Dr. Wellington Chang, MD

Dr. Wellington Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Chang works at Northern Virginia Eye Physicians in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Virginia Eye Physicians
    10721 Main St Ste 3200, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7581
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency



Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2021
    My father was technically blind on his right eye and couldn't even see one finger doctor Chang placed in front of his eye due to heavy dense cataract. My father had his cataract procedure on 9/8/2021 and had a follow up visit this morning at 10AM. I was amazed he can now read even the small letters during his vision test. Father and I am very amazed of Dr. Chang's skills and professionalism and highly highly recommend him including his friendly beautiful office staff for any eye issues.
    R. Choe — Sep 09, 2021
    About Dr. Wellington Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174780431
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moran Eye Center, University of Utah|University of Utah - School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Georgetown - Washington Hospital Center|Georgetown University Med Center
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wellington Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Northern Virginia Eye Physicians in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

