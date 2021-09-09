Dr. Wellington Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wellington Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wellington Chang, MD
Dr. Wellington Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Eye Physicians10721 Main St Ste 3200, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 470-7581Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My father was technically blind on his right eye and couldn't even see one finger doctor Chang placed in front of his eye due to heavy dense cataract. My father had his cataract procedure on 9/8/2021 and had a follow up visit this morning at 10AM. I was amazed he can now read even the small letters during his vision test. Father and I am very amazed of Dr. Chang's skills and professionalism and highly highly recommend him including his friendly beautiful office staff for any eye issues.
About Dr. Wellington Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1174780431
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah|University of Utah - School of Medicine
- Georgetown - Washington Hospital Center|Georgetown University Med Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
