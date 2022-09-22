Overview

Dr. Wen Boynton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Putnam County Hospital.



Dr. Boynton works at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Greencastle, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.