Dr. Wen Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- CA
- Sacramento
- Dr. Wen Long, MD
Dr. Wen Long, MD
Overview of Dr. Wen Long, MD
Dr. Wen Long, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HENGYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long's Office Locations
-
1
T Rajagopal MD Inc.3939 J St Ste 340, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 455-8666
-
2
South Sacramento Cancer Center8100 Bruceville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 714-6666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lumpectomy
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Mastectomy
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Breast
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Breast Procedure
- View other providers who treat Breast Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Breast Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cholelithiasis
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colon Surgery
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colostomy
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excisional Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Fecal Impaction Removal
- View other providers who treat Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Fissures
- View other providers who treat Fistula
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Graft vs Host Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoid Removal
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Liver Resection
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Liver Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Resection, Partial
- View other providers who treat Liver Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Neck Mass
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Disease
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Parotid Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parotidectomy
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Surgery
- View other providers who treat Sentinel Node Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Tracheostomy
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Whipple Procedure
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
Dr. Wen responsible for my gallbladder surgery. I think he's skilled and doing good in the surgery that lead to my fully recovery very soon. He is very nice,too. If he can explain well and give more information to the patients, it will be much appreciated.
About Dr. Wen Long, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1316064546
Education & Certifications
- HENGYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Long speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.