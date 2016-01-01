See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Wen-Ray Hsu, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wen-Ray Hsu, MD

Dr. Wen-Ray Hsu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Hsu works at Amy H Kuo MD in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wen Ray T Hsu PC
    301 E 21st St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 477-4907
    Friday
    3:00pm - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:00am
  2. 2
    Vasanti Krishnan Dentist PC
    614 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 433-7897
    Saturday
    11:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Wen-Ray Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326135468
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

