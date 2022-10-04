Overview of Dr. Wenchao Wu, MD

Dr. Wenchao Wu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Wu works at AMAI an Innovative Medical and Wellness Practice in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.