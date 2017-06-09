Dr. Wencheng Jen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wencheng Jen, MD
Dr. Wencheng Jen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Office416 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (866) 592-2199
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Allied Pacific IPA
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wenchang really cares about his patients and you feel it when in his presence. He takes time to answer any and all questions and makes you feel like you are receiving the highest level of medical care. A truly genuine, caring doctor that delivers with the highest level of professionalism, excellent medical care.
About Dr. Wencheng Jen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1811915481
- UCLA Olive View|UCLA San Fernando Valley
- UCLA Olive View Med Center|Ucla-Olive View Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Jen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jen works at
Dr. Jen speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jen.
