Overview

Dr. Wencheng Jen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Jen works at Office in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.