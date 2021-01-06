Dr. Wenchiang Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wenchiang Han, MD
Dr. Wenchiang Han, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chungnam National University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Oroville Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
W Frank Armbrust MD870 Shasta St Ste 400, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 749-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Oroville Hospital
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my MD for 15 years and trust his direction and judgment. Very honest and won’t just tell you what you want to hear.
About Dr. Wenchiang Han, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean and Mandarin
- 1477545721
Education & Certifications
- New Engl Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- Rush Westlake Hospital
- Chungnam National University, College Of Medicine
