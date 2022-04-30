See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Wende Kozlow, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (57)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wende Kozlow, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kozlow works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shands Homecare
    943 S Beneva Rd Ste 210, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 379-1777
    Endocrinology-LWRI
    11505 Rangeland Pkwy, Bradenton, FL 34211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 379-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteopenia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Osteopenia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perimenopause
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Vitamin D Deficiency
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Goiter
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Abdominal Pain
Acromegaly and Gigantism
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Celiac Disease
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Proteinuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Bladder Infection
Bone Density Scan
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Conn's Syndrome
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Female Infertility
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Heart Palpitations
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hyperchylomicronemia
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Male Infertility
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overactive Bladder
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Apr 30, 2022
    I can honestly say Dr. Kozlow is the best doctor I've ever had in my life. She explains everything and even draws pictures so you get a better understanding of what she's talking about. Never ever felt rushed during an appointment. Referral is needed for first appointment as she is a specialist and is a perfectly normal procedure. She will give you choices and options so you can make an informed decision. If you are an argumentative person or think you're smarter, this is not the place for you. I highly recommend Dr. Kozlow.
    About Dr. Wende Kozlow, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871513473
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina|University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
