Overview

Dr. Wende Kozlow, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kozlow works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.