Dr. Wendell Bulmer, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wendell Bulmer, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of New England and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Westchase Orthopaedics Inc.11603 SHELDON RD, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 792-9843Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Active Orthopedics6101 Webb Rd Ste 303, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 885-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Bulmer put my broken leg back together. Loved his expertise an his caring ways. Very professional and made me feel at ease. Thank you so much.
- Orthopedics
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Cabrini Medical Center
- Peninsula Hospital
- St. Barnabas Hospital
- University of New England
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bulmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bulmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bulmer has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bulmer speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulmer.
