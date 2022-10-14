Dr. Burris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendell Burris, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendell Burris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
P3 Medical Group9065 S Pecos Rd Ste 190, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 888-3148Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
- 2 2370 Corporate Cir Ste 300, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 910-3950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burris has been an exceptional doctor who cares far more than your average doctor. I will miss him but wish him a wonderful retirement
About Dr. Wendell Burris, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407814718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burris accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.