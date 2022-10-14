See All Family Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Wendell Burris, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (12)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Wendell Burris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Burris works at P3 Medical Group in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    P3 Medical Group
    9065 S Pecos Rd Ste 190, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 888-3148
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    2370 Corporate Cir Ste 300, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 910-3950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr Burris has been an exceptional doctor who cares far more than your average doctor. I will miss him but wish him a wonderful retirement
    Haleigh Godin — Oct 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Wendell Burris, MD
    About Dr. Wendell Burris, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407814718
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burris works at P3 Medical Group in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Burris’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

