Dr. Wendell Clarkston, MD
Dr. Wendell Clarkston, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 420, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-Mission Farms4061 Indian Creek Pkwy Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66207 Directions (913) 491-9100
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-Plaza4321 Washington St Ste 5100, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-North5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 340, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Wright Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic191 Iowa Blvd, Trenton, MO 64683 Directions (660) 358-5818
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing bedside manner. Very thorough, and extremely empathetic to your concerns.
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Truman Med Center West
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
