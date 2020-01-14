Overview

Dr. Wendell Clarkston, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Clarkston works at Saint Luke's Neurology in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Trenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vomiting Disorders, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.