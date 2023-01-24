Overview of Dr. Wendell Courtney, MD

Dr. Wendell Courtney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Courtney works at Lakeside Center For Women in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.