Dr. Wendell Courtney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courtney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendell Courtney, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendell Courtney, MD
Dr. Wendell Courtney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Dr. Courtney works at
Dr. Courtney's Office Locations
-
1
Wendell J Courtney MD PA601 E Dixie Ave Ste 301, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 787-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Courtney?
Dr. Courtney delivered my son in 2018- he was absolutely amazing!!! Really wish I would've gotten photos with him and my son. Now he is about to deliver my last child!!! :)
About Dr. Wendell Courtney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1639133572
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hosps
- St. Louis University Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Courtney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courtney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Courtney works at
Dr. Courtney has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courtney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Courtney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courtney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courtney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courtney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.