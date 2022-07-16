Overview

Dr. Wendell Ellis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Upson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ellis works at Central Georgia Heart Center in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA and Forsyth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.