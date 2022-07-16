Dr. Wendell Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendell Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendell Ellis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Upson Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Central Georgia Heart Center1062 Forsyth St Ste 1B, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 741-1208
Middle Georgia Women's Health Partners LLC304 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 741-1208
Atrium Health Navicent the Medical Center777 Hemlock St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 741-1208
Surgical Institute - Forsyth Office120 N Lee St Ste C, Forsyth, GA 31029 Directions (478) 741-1208
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Upson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had to have a Cath done due to having severe Aortic Stenosis, while having procedure had to have two stints put in. Dr. Ellis was excellent. The experience was so professional and was done with the upmost care. I would highly recommend his services. I was so impressed with his expertise. The team who assisted Dr. Ellis were excellent. I would highly recommend Dr. Ellis and the team at Central Georgia Heart Center. Thanks M. Causey
About Dr. Wendell Ellis, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093875973
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
