Dr. Wendell Gibby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendell Gibby, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gibby works at
Locations
1
Blue Rock Medical Center3152 N University Ave Ste 100, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 229-1009
Hospital Affiliations
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Planners, Inc.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Conseco
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harrington Health
- Health Net
- Health Utah
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pacific Life & Annuity Company
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PEHP
- Principal Life
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Starmark
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- Uniform Medical Plan
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wise Provider Networks
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Riverwoods Imaging. Every time I come in the office I am immediately greeted by the friendly front desk staff. The wait is never long even when the office looks like it should be!! I love Beth and her staff in the back they are always so caring and make sure that I have a great experience. They also send a thank you card each time I come to visit. Dr. Gibby has been a great doctor. He is so kind and makes sure I understand what the process is before we even get started. I really recommend
About Dr. Wendell Gibby, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English, Spanish
- 1992802235
Education & Certifications
- Univ Pa Hosp
- Univ Az
- Los Angeles County Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- University of Utah
- Brigham Young University
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibby works at
Dr. Gibby speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibby.
