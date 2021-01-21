Dr. Wendell Nilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendell Nilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendell Nilson, MD
Dr. Wendell Nilson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in St George, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Nilson works at
Dr. Nilson's Office Locations
-
1
Dixie Pediatrics1240 E 100 S Ste 14, St George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 634-0055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nilson?
Super attentive to our little girl. Calling after hours to make sure she was okay and all her needs met when she was really really sick.
About Dr. Wendell Nilson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1205883576
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nilson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.