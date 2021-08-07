Overview of Dr. Wendell Wall, MD

Dr. Wendell Wall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Wall works at Wall Medicine Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.