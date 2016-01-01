Dr. Weed Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendell Weed Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendell Weed Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke University.
Dr. Weed Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northhills Dermatology3256 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 442-4617
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weed Jr?
About Dr. Wendell Weed Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1932154606
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weed Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weed Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weed Jr works at
Dr. Weed Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weed Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weed Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weed Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weed Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weed Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.