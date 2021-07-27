Dr. Wendell Wheat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendell Wheat, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendell Wheat, MD
Dr. Wendell Wheat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Wheat's Office Locations
Family Cancer Center6005 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 726-1056Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wheat is a great doctor, explained everything thoroughly, he is very courteous, and I recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Wendell Wheat, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376565382
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheat accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheat has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.