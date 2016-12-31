Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendell Wyatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendell Wyatt, MD
Dr. Wendell Wyatt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Wyatt's Office Locations
- 1 38209 47th St E Ste C, Palmdale, CA 93552 Directions (661) 951-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
If you're lucky enough to be seen by him, you'll know he is among the best of the best doctors in the country.
About Dr. Wendell Wyatt, MD
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1316906696
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Wyatt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
