Dr. Wendelly Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendelly Vasquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendelly Vasquez, MD
Dr. Wendelly Vasquez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vasquez works at
Dr. Vasquez's Office Locations
-
1
Hunters Creek3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 857-2502
-
2
Womens Center of Orlando Llcthe2916 17TH ST, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 857-2502
-
3
Women's Center of Orlando LLC1188 Commerce Park Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 857-2502
-
4
Jeffrey H Feld, M.d. PA10000 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 857-2502
-
5
Total Woman Healthcare PA885 Sedalia St Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 294-2882
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasquez?
I have already made a comment on this medical center but today I want to thank especially the nurse Jewell Conway . She is a very nice and professional woman. a very competent nurse. She took the time to explain everything to me because that day my gynecologist was absent. I also want to thank her because every time I call for information on the treatment I am taking, she always answers and takes her time to answer my questions. I also thank the employees of the medical center who are all very nice and who in addition always answer the phone. Thank you so much Jewell Conway!
About Dr. Wendelly Vasquez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1093044588
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez works at
Dr. Vasquez speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.