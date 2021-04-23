Overview of Dr. Wendelly Vasquez, MD

Dr. Wendelly Vasquez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vasquez works at The Women's Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL, Altamonte Springs, FL and Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.