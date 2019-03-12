Dr. Wendi Drummond, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drummond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendi Drummond, DO
Overview of Dr. Wendi Drummond, DO
Dr. Wendi Drummond, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University-Medicine and Bioscience and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Drummond works at
Dr. Drummond's Office Locations
Pediatrix Medical Group of Colorado1601 E 19th Ave Ste 4500, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0278
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drummond?
Dr Drummond is immensely talented and professional. She is articulate, personable and cares deeply about her patients . I wouldn’t be in as good a shape as I am today if it were not for her. No one has a better grasp of pulmonary medicine. Shelley in the Fl Keys
About Dr. Wendi Drummond, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1417160797
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center|Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University-Medicine and Bioscience
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drummond accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.