Dr. Wendy-Ann Olivier, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (20)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wendy-Ann Olivier, MD

Dr. Wendy-Ann Olivier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Olivier works at OBH Oncology at One Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olivier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Breast Center at Brookdale Hospital
    1 Brookdale Plz Ste 145, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-6036
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Brooklyn Bariatric Group
    1 Hanson Pl Ste 710, Brooklyn, NY 11243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 783-0934
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2022
    As a Brownsville native, I have always heard the negative comments about Brookdale and was told to avoid it at all costs but my most recent experience has left me to write a review that states otherwise. I’m not sure about the other departments but I recently had an out-patient surgery done by Dr. Wendy-Ann Olivier and everything was done so professionally and courteously. From the attentiveness of the staff, everyone greeting you with a smile, assuring you that things will be fine, even down to the Doctoring welcoming me into the operating room with a song by one of my favorite artists, my experience was phenomenal. I did not see her at the hospital for appointments but she is a plastic surgeon affiliated with Brookdale in some capacity so the surgery was performed there and I do not regret it. In fact, I highly recommend her & her team. Only one week post-op but I love my results so far, much thanks to Dr. Olivier, her assistant Suzette, and her OR team!
    Nakita — Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Olivier's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Olivier

    About Dr. Wendy-Ann Olivier, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1114989548
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    New York University Medical Center
    Internship
    Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Duke University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Wesleyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy-Ann Olivier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olivier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olivier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olivier works at OBH Oncology at One Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Olivier’s profile.

    Dr. Olivier has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

