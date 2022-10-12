Overview of Dr. Wendy-Ann Olivier, MD

Dr. Wendy-Ann Olivier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Olivier works at OBH Oncology at One Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.