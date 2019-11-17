Dr. Wendy Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Barton, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy Barton, MD
Dr. Wendy Barton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton's Office Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton2701 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 308-4532Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barton?
She is by far one of the best pediatricians I have ever met. I have been taking my children to Dr Barton since my oldest was little. She is wonderful and listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Wendy Barton, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316979008
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Hosps Affil Ped Pro
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.