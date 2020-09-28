Overview

Dr. Wendy Berenbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Berenbaum works at Mile High OB GYN Associates Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.