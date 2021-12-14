See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Cordova, TN
Dr. Wendy Bourland

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wendy Bourland

Dr. Wendy Bourland is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Bourland works at SANITAS Medical Center - Wolfchase in Cordova, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bourland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SANITAS Medical Center - Wolfchase
    2382 N Germantown Pkwy Ste 101, Cordova, TN 38016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 364-8944
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Acidosis
Acute Leukemia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Acidosis
Acute Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bleeding Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Fever
Graft vs Host Disease
Headache
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Intrathecal Chemotherapy
Joint Pain
Leukocytosis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pancytopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Ringworm
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid of Tennessee

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2021
    We found Dr. Bourland almost a year ago when we lost our pediatrician of 10 years due to insurance changes. I was really nervous about switching but Dr. Bourland made it a seamless transition. She and her staff are helpful, kind, CARING, and quick to respond. This has been one of our hardest years medically (with the whole family having Covid and several of us getting extremely sick) and Dr. Bourland was amazing through it all. She kept close watch over May daughter post Covid and provided support for in home care until she finally suggested we head into Le bonheur. Not an easy decision but because she had so faithfully walked the journey with us, I knew 100% it was the right call. She checked on the the whole time we were there and when we returned home several times. She just cares. We are so thankful for her and her staff.
    About Dr. Wendy Bourland

    Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1023093986
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Bourland is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bourland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bourland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bourland works at SANITAS Medical Center - Wolfchase in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bourland’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.