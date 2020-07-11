Overview of Dr. Wendy Buchi, MD

Dr. Wendy Buchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA.



Dr. Buchi works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.