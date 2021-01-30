Dr. Wendy Clinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Clinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Lake Health Physician Group Women's Health Specialists4176 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 918-4630
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I've been seeing Dr. Clinger for years after my previous Dr. retired. She is always upbeat, she listens carefully and offers good advice.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Dr. Clinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clinger has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinger.
