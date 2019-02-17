Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wendy Cohen, MD
Dr. Wendy Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
1
Commonwealth Counseling Associates5213 Hickory Park Dr Ste A, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 237-8030
2
Bruce R. Stevens, MD, LLC / Commonwealth Counseling Associates9202 Center Oak Ct, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-0432
3
Commonwealth Counseling Associates9097 Atlee Station Rd Ste 219, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-0432
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great lady , easy to talk too . Highly recommend Wendy Cohen .
About Dr. Wendy Cohen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801996137
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University/Med Coll Va
- Yale University
- Norwalk Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.