Dr. Wendy Corning, MD
Dr. Wendy Corning, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Wendy Kinsey Corning M.d. LLC383 S Park Ridge Rd Ste 102, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 330-5250
Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital601 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 353-5252
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
I can’t say enough great things about Dr. Corning, Tara (the NP), and all the other staff. They’re truly wonderful! For anyone reading this that is stressing out and trying to find an understanding, non-judgmental, non-paternalistic, and childfree-friendly OBGYN office, this is your place.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University / Bloomington
