Overview of Dr. Wendy Corning, MD

Dr. Wendy Corning, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Corning works at WENDY KINSEY-CORNING, MD , LLC in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.