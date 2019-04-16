Dr. Wendy Crenshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crenshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Crenshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wendy Crenshaw, MD
Dr. Wendy Crenshaw, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Crenshaw works at
Dr. Crenshaw's Office Locations
-
1
Alfred J Coppola Jr MD Inc300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
San DImas Medical Group100 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crenshaw?
Dr Crenshaw is a great doctor and have been around for a very long time. However she is direct when speaking and will not beat around the bush. You don't have to worry about being fed the untruth, because she will keep it real with you. She is a godly women and I wish there was more physicians' like her around who are knowledgeable, professional, and keep it real.
About Dr. Wendy Crenshaw, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1205814340
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crenshaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crenshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crenshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crenshaw works at
Dr. Crenshaw has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crenshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crenshaw speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Crenshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crenshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crenshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crenshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.