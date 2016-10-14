Overview of Dr. Wendy Daly, MD

Dr. Wendy Daly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at Brownsboro Park Pediatrics PSC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.