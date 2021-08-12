Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD
Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Whittier, CA.
Dr. Dauer's Office Locations
Leonard I. Dauer M.d. Inc.15215 Leffingwell Rd, Whittier, CA 90604 Directions (562) 946-9696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr.Dauer almost my whole life, I am now moving off to college and thus ending my medical life with this office. However, I will never forget what a great Doctor she is. If you want a wonderful doctor for many years who loves and cares for you, schedule your appointment today!
About Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1023132289
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dauer speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauer.
