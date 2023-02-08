Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Davidson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wendy Davidson, MD
Dr. Wendy Davidson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Baldwin Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Davidson's Office Locations
Richard L Snellgrove MD3 Medical Park, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-8804
- 2 150 S Ingleside St Ste 3, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-8804
Hospital Affiliations
- North Baldwin Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Davidson and her nurse, Becky! I credit her for finding my lung cancer and saving my life in 2021. She is professional and I have the utmost confidence in her.
About Dr. Wendy Davidson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184725715
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.