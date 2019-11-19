Overview of Dr. Wendy Dyer, MD

Dr. Wendy Dyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cameron Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Dyer works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Cameron Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.