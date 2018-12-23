Overview

Dr. Wendy Francke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Francke works at West Ventura clinic in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.