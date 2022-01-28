Overview

Dr. Khurram Mehtabdin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Mehtabdin works at Newton-Wellesley Physicians - Family Medicine Waltham in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.