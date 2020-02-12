See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Wendy Garlington, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wendy Garlington, MD

Dr. Wendy Garlington, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Flinders University and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Garlington works at Infectious Disease Associates and Travel Medicine in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garlington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease Associates and Travel Medicine
    3600 NW 43rd St Ste D2, Gainesville, FL 32606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 574-6977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Endocarditis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Meningitis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Syphilis Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    Feb 12, 2020
    About Dr. Wendy Garlington, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1346403433
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest School of Medicine
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Flinders University
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Garlington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garlington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garlington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garlington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garlington works at Infectious Disease Associates and Travel Medicine in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Garlington’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garlington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garlington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garlington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garlington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

