Dr. Wendy Giles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Giles, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy Giles, MD
Dr. Wendy Giles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Giles works at
Dr. Giles' Office Locations
Marietta Office140 Vann St NE Ste 310, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 401-2403
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giles is caring, knowledgeable and thorough.
About Dr. Wendy Giles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982776241
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University Of California
Dr. Giles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Giles speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.