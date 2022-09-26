Overview of Dr. Wendy Gottlieb, MD

Dr. Wendy Gottlieb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Wendy Gottlieb, MD in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.