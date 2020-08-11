See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Wendy Gregory, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wendy Gregory, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Gregory works at Sparks & Favor, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sparks & Favor PC
    2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 700, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 397-1286

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menstrual Migraine
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 11, 2020
    Dr. Gregory is AMAZING! She spends enough time to explain everything well and to reassure any concerns that might be had. She is always friendly and empathetic. Her staff Tonya and Barbara are great too!
    — Aug 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wendy Gregory, MD
    About Dr. Wendy Gregory, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518040880
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Internship
    • U of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham Southern College
