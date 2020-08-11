Dr. Wendy Gregory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Gregory, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Gregory, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Sparks & Favor PC2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 700, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 397-1286
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gregory is AMAZING! She spends enough time to explain everything well and to reassure any concerns that might be had. She is always friendly and empathetic. Her staff Tonya and Barbara are great too!
About Dr. Wendy Gregory, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- U of South Florida
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Birmingham Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gregory works at
Dr. Gregory has seen patients for Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.