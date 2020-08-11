Overview

Dr. Wendy Gregory, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Gregory works at Sparks & Favor, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.