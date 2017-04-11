Dr. Wendy Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Hawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wendy Hawkins, MD
Dr. Wendy Hawkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations
1
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bayshore11476 Space Center Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (713) 486-6325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife & I have been seeing Dr. Hawkins for number of years. We can't ask for a better Doctor. She is caring and understanding of each of our individual needs. With Diabetes closing, we will continue to use Dr. Hawkins where ever she goes. Dr. Hawkins is as good as it gets when you need a doctor.
About Dr. Wendy Hawkins, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104887033
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital The
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.