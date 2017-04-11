Overview of Dr. Wendy Hawkins, MD

Dr. Wendy Hawkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Hawkins works at UT Physicians Multispecialty Clinics in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.