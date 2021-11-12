Overview of Dr. Wendy Kennedy, DPM

Dr. Wendy Kennedy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Kennedy Foot Care in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Hammer Toe and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.