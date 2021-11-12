Dr. Wendy Kennedy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Kennedy, DPM
Dr. Wendy Kennedy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Kennedy Foot Care LLC1024 S 6th St Ste 102, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 232-3338
- Union Hospital
Dr. Kennedy and her associates are continuously businesslike, yet very friendly. They will make you feel comfortable within the office and if you have any questions don’t hesitate in calling them direct! They do their job, they do their job well and all my visits have been expedient but thorough. I have absolutely no complaints about this doctors office. And my legs, hips and feet thank them very much continuously for the insoles they have provided me with over the last 15 years
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407841463
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Butler University
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Limb Pain, Hammer Toe and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
