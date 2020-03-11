Dr. Wendy King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy King, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Anthem Pediatrics2510 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (310) 963-3319
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wendy King is amazing! My daughter has been seeing Dr. King for the past 4 years and I wish we had found her sooner! My daughter is a teenager now. Dr. King is so calming and patient. She takes her time and explains everything to you, making sure you understand what's going on with your child.
About Dr. Wendy King, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144208943
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.