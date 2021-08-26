Overview of Dr. Wendy King, MD

Dr. Wendy King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. King works at Owosso Medical Group in Owosso, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.