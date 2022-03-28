Overview of Dr. Wendy Lee, MD

Dr. Wendy Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University of East Ramon Magsaysay and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Carolina Rheumatology & Neurology Associates in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.