Dr. Levinbook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Levinbook, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Levinbook, MD is a Dermatologist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut.
Dr. Levinbook works at
Locations
Hartford Dermatology/Blue Back Sq65 Memorial Rd Ste 450, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 523-1087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The nicest person! Helpful caring professional!
About Dr. Wendy Levinbook, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinbook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinbook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinbook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinbook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinbook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinbook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.