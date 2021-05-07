Dr. Wendy Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy Li, MD
Dr. Wendy Li, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Sydney, Australia and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Li's Office Locations
Allenmore Medical Center Building C3124 S 19th St Ste 240, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wendy Li was very polite and took her time to understand my health issues current, and past. She asked numerous follow-up questions to be thorough as well. She provides telehealth as well. I look forward to being under her care.
About Dr. Wendy Li, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1679094833
Education & Certifications
- University Of Sydney, Australia
Internal Medicine
Dr. Li has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
