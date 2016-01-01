Overview

Dr. Wendy Lin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Lin works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.