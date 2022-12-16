Dr. Wendy Lou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Lou, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Lou, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Orbuch Brand Dermatology Associates Llp4277 Hempstead Tpke Ste 206, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-8505
Huntington Dermatology and Cosmetic200 W Carver St Ste 2, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (212) 838-0270Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Great Neck825 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-4500Friday7:00am - 4:00pm
Schweiger Dermatology-Deer Park505 Grand Blvd Ste 1, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 243-1313Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Schweiger Dermatology Group- Smithtown260 E Main St Ste 208, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 863-3223Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch surgeon! Very pleased with my surgery. Her skillset reflects her training at top notch universities.
About Dr. Wendy Lou, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1629054754
Education & Certifications
- Laser and Skin Surg Ctr
- NY U Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lou has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.